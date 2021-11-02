Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Prohibition order: Mr Thomas Burrough

PDF, 171KB, 12 pages

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Thomas Burrough

Teacher reference number: 1086138

Teacher’s date of birth: 28 July 1965

Location teacher worked: London

Date of professional conduct panel: 12 October 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Thomas Burrough, formerly employed in London.

Teacher misconduct

Published 2 November 2021