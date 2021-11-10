The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to present basic provisional enrolment figures for schools and for children in funded pre-school education in the 2021-22 academic year.

ESFA Update: 10 November 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Andrew Crozier
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Nicholas Lowson
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap

These statistics will be released on 9 December 2021 9:30am