Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Nicholas Lowson

PDF, 168KB, 12 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Nicholas Lowson

Teacher reference number: 9655175

Teacher’s date of birth: 24 February 1971

Location teacher worked: Oxford, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 20 October 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Nicholas Lowson, formerly employed in Oxford south east England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Published 10 November 2021