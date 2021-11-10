 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plymouth College of Art to open ‘Bodies in Space’ in MIRROR

Details
Hits: 337
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Nicola Bealing Swallow Dive 2014

@PlymouthArt - A group exhibition curated by Ben Borthwick at MIRROR 

‘Bodies in Space’, a group exhibition of figurative painting and drawing curated by Ben Borthwick, will open in MIRROR at Plymouth College of Art on 27 November 2021.

Running until 26 February 2022, ‘Bodies in Space’ presents work by artists using the figure in painting and drawing to question and understand how we occupy, move through and negotiate the public and private spaces of daily life.

The exhibition also reflects how figurative painting and drawing becomes more visible at times of wider social and political change.

Nicola Bealing Swallow Dive 2014

Nicola Bealing 'Swallow Dive' 2014 Oil on line 152x121cm Courtesy of the artist and Matts Gallery, London. Photo by Steve Tanner. 

The free exhibition features work by Nicola Bealing, Flo Brooks, Andrea Buettner, Andrew Pierre Hart, Nick Jensen, Claudette Johnson, Joy Labinjo, Bruno Pacheco, and Charmaine Watkiss, plus additional artists to be confirmed.

Independent Curator Ben Borthwick is Head of Creative Programme at KARST. He combines working internationally with grass roots artist development and community engagement in Plymouth. He was previously Artistic Director of Plymouth Arts Centre, CEO of Artes Mundi and Assistant Curator at Tate Modern.

Speaking of the exhibition, Ben said:

“Bodies in Space is an exhibition of work created by artists who are working with the human figure. Not all bodies are treated equally and not all bodies are equally represented, whether politically, legally or pictorially. The exhibition draws out the ways that some artists are addressing much wider social and political issues and inequalities through their work. Bodies in Space is firmly anchored in some of the big questions and themes of society right now. As such, I hope that visitors to the show will see and think about how the artworks engage with those contemporary themes.

Crop of Flo Brooks To Be or No To Be 2020Close up from Flo Brooks' 'To Be or No To Be' 2020 Acrylic on wood 164 x 188 x 4.5cm Courtesy of the artist and Project Native Informant, London

“Just across the road from Plymouth College of Art is The Box, Plymouth’s museum which has a great collection of artworks from different moments in history. We may now be distanced from what those artists were thinking and preoccupied by in their lifetimes, but I’m certain that when those artworks were first created the artists were also tackling the big questions of their generations, sometimes questioning the status quo and sometimes reinforcing it.”

Discussing some of the artists chosen to contribute to ‘Bodies in Space’, Ben said: “Flo Brooks is an artist whose work is incredibly detailed but not necessarily realistic, loaded with symbolism and mystery. His work explores questions around transgender and queer identities, often locating the relationships between figures into the society’s overlooked spaces and activities.

techUK welcomes Practice Labs as new member, promoting inclusivity and accessibility to tech careers and skills
Sector News
@PracticeLabs becomes member of @techUK Practice Labs; the innovative
Humanising the Workplace Starts with YOU
Sector News
Go1 believes empathy and understanding from senior leaders through to
Celebrating the success of our higher education students
Sector News
Every year, we celebrate the success of our hard-working higher educat

Andrea Büttner Breast Feeding 2018 Photo Andy KeateAndrea Büttner 'Breast Feeding' 2018 Woodcut on paper 124 x 178cm Courtesy of the artist and Hollybush Gardens, London. Photo by Andy Keate.

“Nick Jensen’s work, by contrast, is always on the edge of abstraction. His work almost eludes any specific form of representation, where the figures barely break through the materiality of the paint and take shape. Much of his recent work has focused on crowded street scenes, but for ‘Bodies in Space’ we’re showing a new painting that is about the intimacy between a mother and child during lockdown, enclosed in a private space. This painting is loosely based on an etching by Lucian Freud, one of the great figurative painters of the twentieth century. 

“Joy Labinjo takes a different approach again. Her painting of the deposed statue of Edward Colston was an unexpected direction for the exhibition. My interest in her work began with her portraits of family life and contemporary figuration but this painting of a 19th century statue of the 17th century slave trader immediately brought home how artworks can contest or consolidate power. Statues of ‘great’ figures have long been contested as lightning rods of representation, not least in the context of Black Lives Matter. This painting seemed like a perfect way to introduce those themes to the exhibition in a very direct way.”

Curator Ben Borthwick will give a guided tour of ‘Bodies in Space’ on Friday 26 November 2021 from 5:30pm to 6:15pm as part of the opening event for the show, followed by a drinks reception from 6:15pm to 7:30pm. All are welcome to the drinks reception with no booking required, or click here to book tickets for the Curator’s Tour.

‘Bodies in Space’ runs in MIRROR at Plymouth College of Art from 27 November 2021 until 26 February 2022. Please note that MIRROR and Plymouth College of Art will close between 24 December 2021 and 9 January 2022.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

techUK welcomes Practice Labs as new member, promoting inclusivity and accessibility to tech careers and skills
Sector News
@PracticeLabs becomes member of @techUK Practice Labs; the innovative
Humanising the Workplace Starts with YOU
Sector News
Go1 believes empathy and understanding from senior leaders through to
Celebrating the success of our higher education students
Sector News
Every year, we celebrate the success of our hard-working higher educat
IRIS Software Group and School Business Services join forces to transform education with revolutionary new schools MIS cloud software IRIS Ed:gen
Sector News
IRIS Software Group (@IRISEducation_) and School Business Services (SB
2021 Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking: Audencia ranked first in France and 32nd worldwide
Sector News
Today (10 Nov) Corporate Knights released its 19th annual #BetterWorld
New study reveals top ten topics young people in the UK want to add to the curriculum
Sector News
COVID-19 has heavily impacted the school experience for young people o
New website helps young people to see the opportunities in property careers
Sector News
Young people can change how we exist in the future with a career in pr
Why wait till adulthood? Research shows significant benefits of delivering financial education early
Sector News
#TalkMoney Week, running from Monday 8 until Friday 12 November, is an
Institute of Hospitality announce Future Forum to tackle diversity and inclusion
Sector News
The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has announced it has established it
Government spending on further education still short of pre-2010 levels
Sector News
The Government’s funding package for post-16 education and skills, a
COP 26: Everything you need to know about the department’s quest to put climate change at the heart of education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/09/cop-26-everything-you-need
Imperial College’s commitment to action recognised with Race Equality Charter award
Sector News
@ImperialCollege has been granted Bronze status by @AdvanceHE’s Race

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Ufi VocTech Trust
Ufi VocTech Trust added a new event 1 minute ago

Ufi VocTech Showcase 2021

An opportunity for the VocTech community to come together and celebrate the achievements of its work during the previous 12 months. A regular...

  • Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Practice Labs
Practice Labs has published a new article: techUK welcomes Practice Labs as new member, promoting inclusivity and accessibility to tech careers and skills 1 hour 16 minutes ago
Geraldine Bell
Geraldine Bell shared a video in channel. 1 hour 21 minutes ago

The ExamReader's Features

The ExamReader's Features

Take a quick look at what the ExamReader can do for you. Whether you're a student or a teacher, the ExamReader is the perfect tool for someone with...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6251)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page