Celebrating the success of our higher education students

Every year, we celebrate the success of our hard-working higher education students as they complete their higher level programmes.

From events management to engineering and from health and care to computer technology, higher education students across all courses should be very proud of the hard work and dedication that has gone into successfully achieving their qualifications.

Graduation is a special moment where students can celebrate their incredible success with family, friends, employers and College staff. We are determined to give all of our students the graduation experience they deserve once we are able to hold such a celebration, in the future.

For now, we want to celebrate their success during the would-be graduation week, 8-12 November 2021, with a dedicated webpage showcasing graduate stories, staff messages of congratulations and a video from Principal, Mark Jones.

“This year has been another challenging time for higher education students as they continue to navigate the ebbs and flows of the climate we have been faced with,” said Ryan Jarvis, the College’s Higher Education Manager. “However, their commitment to their studies during this time has been next to none and all should be very proud of what they have accomplished on the way.”

Principal, Mark Jones, adds: “I’d like to wish all higher education students well in whatever they decide to do. From landing a dream career, to working with a leading expert in a specific field of study or interest, we are delighted to see the next generation of higher education students on their future pathways to success.”

Head over to our Class of 2021 webpage for more information and how to get involved with our week of celebrations.

After completing their higher level programmes, our grads are on track for the next step. Looking to do the same?    

Find out more https://www.gcs.ac.uk/higher-education

